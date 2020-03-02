Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

21-year-old man sentenced to death for armed robbery
The Guardian  - A 21-year-old man, Isa Abdulkareem, has been sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery by a High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 ‘It is corruption to disregard the constitution’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 One cannot be convicted for criminal breach of trust and cheating based on same factual situation in respect of one transaction - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 21-year-old man sentenced to death for armed robbery - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Abe tasks pharmacists on ethics, standard - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
5 Guaranty Trust Bank releases audited financial results for 2019 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Ijaw’s claim to Delta governorship race in 2023 faces challenge - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
7 ‘Why advertising agencies must evolve, become tax-compliant’ - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu commissions UBA business office - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates newly-elected council chairmen - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
10 Dana Air expands fleet, increases flight frequencies to destinations - The Citizen, 3 hours ago
