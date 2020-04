News at a Glance



21-year-old meat seller arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Abuja Linda Ikeji Blog - A 21-year-old meat seller has been arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Yakubu Diko has been remanded in prison after he was accused of tricking the young girl into his home before raping her about ...



News Credibility Score: 95%