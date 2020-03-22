

News at a Glance



$22. 7BN LOAN: ‘Reps will redress injustice to Igbo’ Vanguard News - THE Senate, on Thursday, under a tense atmosphere, approved the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan to the tune of $22.7 billion as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari to be spent by the Federal Government on key infrastructural projects.



News Credibility Score: 95%



