23 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Given Mass Burial In Plateau CKN Nigeria - Many could not hold back the tears as 23 bodies killed in last Sunday’s attack by suspected herdsmen in Kwatas community of Bokkos local government area, Plateau State, were given a mass burial yesterday in the community.Women, children and the aged ...



