25-Years-Old Polish Model Goes Completely Blind After Getting Her Eyeballs Dyed Black
2 days ago
Luci Post:
A model has gone completely blind in one eye and rapidly failing sight in the other after a tattoo artist made an attempt to dye her eyeballs black. 25-year-old Aleksandra Sadowska from the city...
Koko Level's Blog:
A Polish model,Aleksandra Sadowska 25-year-old has gone completely blind in one eye after a tattoo
Kemi Filani Blog:
A model identified as Aleksandra Sadowska has lost her sight after she tattooed her eyeballs. Report has it that the model has lost one eye completely and is battling sight problems in the other.


