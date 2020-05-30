Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

268 Nigerians Stranded In China Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic Arrive Abuja
News photo iExclusive News  - 268 Nigerians who were stranded in China have arrived Abuja. They landed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport this evening, May 30.

4 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja, The Daily Times can confirm.
Premium Times:
“268 stranded Nigerians in China safely arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 30th May 2020," Mr Onyeama said.
Pulse Nigeria:
Some of the returnees had reportedly faced serial racial discrimination in China before they were evacuated.
The Eagle Online:
The Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday afternoon
Nigerian Eye:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja.The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.Disclosing this in a tweet, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, ...
From China, 268 stranded Nigerians return home, now in Abuja Blueprint:
The federal government has succesfully evacuated 268 stranded Nigerians in China. Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa who revealed this a while ago on Saturday via her Twitter handle, said, “268 stranded Nigerians ...
TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria has evacuated two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians stranded in China and willing to come back home as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus. They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
The Breaking Times:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China arrived in Abuja on Saturday. Their flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the afternoon. This was confirmed by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
The Next Edition:
About 268 Nigerians evacuated from China arrived Abuja on Saturday. The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known in a tweet on her verified Twitter handle.
News Wire NGR:
NPO Reports:
Breaking! 268 Stranded Nigerians in China Arrive Abuja
BREAKING Coronavirus: 268 Nigerians stranded in China arrive Abuja (Video) Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog BREAKING Coronavirus: 268 Nigerians stranded in China arrive Abuja (Video) Two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians who have been stranded in China have arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, ...
Osmek News:
The Total of Two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians who have been stranded in China have arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
268 Nigerians stranded in China due to the Coronavirus pandemic arrive Abuja (Photos/Video) Gistvile:
268 Nigerians who were stranded in China have arrived Abuja. They landed the Nnamdi…
NNX:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja. The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport this afternoon.
Legit 9ja:
According to Nigeria APC Post on Twitter, “268 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja airport about 2.30 pm today ,from China . They will be proceeding for the mandatory 14 day quarantine”.
Global Upfront:
Two hundred and sixty eight (268( Nigerians who were stranded in China as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) imposed lockdown on international travels landed on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. They landed at exactly 2: ...
Mojidelano:
Federal Government has evacuated 286 Nigerians stranded in China due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), while announcing the arrival ...
Abuja Reporters:
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja, The PUNCH can confirm. The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
268 Nigerians stranded in China due to the Coronavirus pandemic arrive Abuja Nigeria Newspaper:
268 Nigerians stranded in China due to the Coronavirus pandemic arrive Abuja


