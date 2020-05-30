Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

268 Nigerians arrive from China
8 hours ago
NPO Reports:
Breaking! 268 Stranded Nigerians in China Arrive Abuja
Premium Times:
“268 stranded Nigerians in China safely arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 30th May 2020," Mr Onyeama said.
Head Topics:
More 268 Nigerians stranded abroad arrived Saturday from China as evacuation of nationals continues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog BREAKING Coronavirus: 268 Nigerians stranded in China arrive Abuja (Video) Two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians who have been stranded in China have arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, ...
News Dey:
BREAKING: 268 Nigerians arrive in Abuja from China No fewer than 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja. WITHIN NIGERIA learnt that theflight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday ...
iExclusive News:
268 Nigerians who were stranded in China have arrived Abuja. They landed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport this evening, May 30.
The Essence TV:
The latest are 268 returnees are from China and they arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Saturday at about
GQ Buzz:
286 Nigerian living in China has been evacuated back to Nigeria with their return ascertained already as they arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja. The Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday. Chairman of ...
Blueprint:
The federal government has succesfully evacuated 268 stranded Nigerians in China. Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa who revealed this a while ago on Saturday via her Twitter handle, said, “268 stranded Nigerians ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja, The Punch confirms.The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.Disclosing this in a tweet, the Chairman, Nigerians in ...
Ono Bello:
The Federal Government has confirmed the evacuation of 286 Nigerians stranded in China due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The China returnees arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday. Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora ...
Nigerian Eye:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja.The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.Disclosing this in a tweet, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, ...
Online Nigeria:
Some of the 268 Nigerians stranded in China, on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday. Photo: NAN At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja, The PUNCH can confirm.
268 Nigerians evacuated from China arrive Abuja Vanguard News:
268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived Nnamidi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The evacuees were brought back to Nigeria by Air Peace airline who had on Thursday flew some Chinese nationals out of the country to China.
Ripples:
The Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday confirmed the arrival of 268 Nigerians from China. The flight arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon.
Daily Times:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja, The Daily Times can confirm.
Tori News:
The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Around 270 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja. The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Talk Glitz:
Two hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians evacuated from China have landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday afternoon.
Ogene African:
ABUJA, Nigeria – At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja on Saturday. Their flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Reporters Wall:
No less than 268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived in Abuja. The flight that conveyed the evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport More
The Breaking Times:
At least 268 Nigerians evacuated from China arrived in Abuja on Saturday. Their flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the afternoon. This was confirmed by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
Osmek News:
The Total of Two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians who have been stranded in China have arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Pulse Nigeria:
Some of the returnees had reportedly faced serial racial discrimination in China before they were evacuated.


