269 Nigerians stranded in India break into songs of worship as they land in Nigeria (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 269 Nigerians who were stranded in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been evacuated and they arrived Nigeria today, June 13. Upon arrival, they broke into songs of worship and it was captured on video.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online 269 Nigerians stranded in India arrive Lagos, Abuja The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Saturday, confirmed the arrival of 269 Nigerians that were stranded in India in Lagos and Abuja. The commission, who announced their ...
269 Nigerians return from India Ripples:
At least 269 Nigerians stranded in India arrived the country on Saturday. They arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The Nigerians in Diaspora ...
The Herald:
The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Saturday, confirmed the arrival of 269 Nigerians that were stranded in India in Lagos and Abuja. SEE ALSO:
Nigerians Stranded In India Returned Home Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the arrival of 269 Nigerians who were evacuated from India back in the country. They will undergo the mandatory 14 days isolation before joining their families.
GQ Buzz:
103 evacuees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while 166 citizens landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. At least 269 Nigerians stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home.
NPO Reports:
269 Stranded Nigerians Evacuated from India
The New Era News:
269 Nigerians that were confirmed to be stranded in India has arrived in Lagos and in Abuja today, Saturday the
Leaders NG:
269 Stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria (103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja) today, Saturday 13th June 2020., about 2am, after a few hours of delay. All Evacuees are now on Compulsory 14 days [...]
Velox News:
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The 269 Nigerians, comprising 103 in Lagos and 166 in Abuja, who were stranded in India, have arrived in the country. The affected Nigerians landed the country at about 2 am, after a few hours of delay.


