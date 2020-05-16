

News at a Glance



27 Bandits Killed By Troops Of Operation Hadarin Daji Along Katsina-Zamfara Border Naija Loaded - The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed 27 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings along the Nahuta-Doumborou Corridor on the border between Katsina and Zamfara States....



News Credibility Score: 81%



