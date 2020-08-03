288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3

Naija Loaded - 288 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria. Lagos-88 Kwara-33 Osun-27 FCT-25 Enugu-25 Abia-20 Kaduna-17 Plateau-13 Rivers-13 Delta-10 Gombe-8 Ogun-4 Oyo-3 Katsina-1 Bauchi-1 Highlights On the 3rd of August 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded ...



