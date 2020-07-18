Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

29 artistes set to celebrate Ibidunni Ighodalo @40 today
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist, Ibidunni Ighodalo, would have turned 40 today had she not passed away on June 14 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.But death took away the wife of the Lagos-based preacher and Trinity House ...

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Trending Video: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo launches Obidunni Ighodalo foundation amid tears Vanguard News:
Pastor Ituah Ighodalo launches Obidunni Ighodalo foundation amid tears
Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation to sponsor 40 couples for IVF treatment TVC News:
40 couples in Nigeria looking to conceive will have the opportunity to become parents as the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation is sponsoring InVitroFertilization, IVF, treatment for them.
Tope Alabi, TY Bello, Sammie Okposo, Mike Aremu, Others To Honour Ibidunni Ighodalo At 40 The Essence TV:
Tope Alabi, TY Bello, Sammie Okposo, Mike Aremu and other Gosel artistes will today honour late Ibidun Ighodalo who would
Ibidun Ighodalo: 29 artistes in marathon performance today Phenomenal:
Although beauty queen, businesswoman and wife of Trinity House Pastor Ighodalo, Ibidun, is no more, her memory will be celebrated big time today.
Ron Kenoly, Tope Alabi, TY Bello, others for Ibidun Ighodalo’s 40th birthday today Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By Ebunoluwa Sessou International Gospel Artistes, Ron Kenoly, Tope Alabi among others have been billed to perform at the Global worship [...]


