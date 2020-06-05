Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

29-year-old pregnant woman found dead in the pool of her own blood in Oyo (photo)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Oyo state is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Azeezat Dhikirulahi, who was found dead in her room in the Ijefun community in Oyo state. She was seven months pregnant.

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

News Break:
A pregnant postgraduate student of University of Ibadan, Shomuyiwa Azeezat, was on Thursday, found dead at her residence on Ijefun Moniya road, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
29-year-old pregnant Postgraduate Student found dead in her room in Oyo Within Nigeria:
Deceased at the scene of incident


