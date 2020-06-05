29-year-old pregnant woman found dead in the pool of her own blood in Oyo (photo) Linda Ikeji Blog - The police in Oyo state is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Azeezat Dhikirulahi, who was found dead in her room in the Ijefun community in Oyo state. She was seven months pregnant.



News Credibility Score: 99%