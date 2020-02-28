

News at a Glance



2Baba teams up with Burna Boy for New Track “We Must Groove” | WATCH on BN Bella Naija - With his seventh studio album on the way, 2Baba comes through with a new track “We Must Groove” featuring Burna Boy and video directed by Patrick Ellis. “We Must Groove” is off the forthcoming album, “Warrior” which houses 13 tracks and features Tiwa ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



