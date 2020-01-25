Post News
2nd Coronavirus Case Confirmed in the U.S.; Doctors Use Robot to Treat Coronavirus Case in Washington
Niyi Daram
- Doctors in Chicago confirmed a coronavirus case there. Doctors say a woman who recently returned to the U.S. from Wuhan, China called ahead to a clinic in Chicago to say she had symptoms.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
France has announced two cases of a deadly new virus from China, the first in Europe. The two confirmed cases were announced on Friday by the French health minister, Agnes Buzyn, who said both people had travelled to China. The minister said she ...
Daily Times:
A second case of the deadly new strain of coronavirus sweeping China has been confirmed in the U.S., health officials said on Friday. A person who returned to the U.S. state of Illinois from Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak originated, is the ...
The Guardian:
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it is working with the Federal Ministry of Health and other agencies to intensify efforts to control Lassa Fever in the country, as well prevent any case of the Coronavirus in the country.
NAN:
By Emmanuel Oloniruha The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it is working with the Federal Ministry of Health and other agencies to intensify efforts to control Lassa Fever in the country, as well prevent any case of the Coronavirus in the country.
Olisa TV:
Two cases of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus have been “confirmed” in France, the first in Europe. This was confirmed Friday by French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn. The first case involved a patient in a hospital in the southwestern city of Bordeaux while ...
PM News:
The deadly coronavirus has afflicted another person in the United States, the second case to be reported by health officials.
Today:
A SARS-like virus has claimed 26 lives since emerging on December 31 in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The Will:
case of coronavirus in the US has been confirmed in Chicago — as health officials continue to examine 63 patients in 22 states, according to reports. The latest confirmed case involves a 60-year-old woman who returned from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 13 and ...
Inside Business Online:
Two cases of the coronavirus have been “confirmed” in France, the first in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Friday. The first case involved a patient in a hospital in the southwestern city of Bordeaux while the other was in Paris, the ...
Friday Posts:
A number of African countries have introduced airport screenings and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus that
The News Chronicle:
The death toll of the rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus jumped to 41 in China and the number of confirmed cases topped 1,200, as millions in the central Chinese province of Hubei continued to be under a government-imposed lockdown to contain the ...
Naija News:
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said it is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Health and other agencies to ensure efforts to control Lassa Fever in the country, as well as the prevention any case of the Coronavirus in the country are ...
I Don Sabi:
The French authorities have confirmed the case of two people affected by the coronavirus in the country.
Nigeria Newspaper:
France confirms first European cases of Coronavirus
Gist Lovers:
The deadly coronavirus has travelled all the way to Europe as France has announced two cases of a deadly new virus from China, the first in Europe. The two confirmed cases were announced on Friday [...]
Koko Level's Blog:
South Korea’s first transgender soldier, Sgt. Byun Hui-su who had the operation in Thailand last
