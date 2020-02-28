Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2nd Niger Bridge: 18 days darkness hits Anambra communities
Champion Newspapers  - At least 4200 households, residing in Iyiowa and Odekpe areas of Anambra State have been thrown into darkness for over 18 days.

READ ALSO: FG approves N30bn for construction of roads linking Jigawa, Sokoto to Niger border
Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N29 billion for the construction of roads from Sokoto and Jigawa to Niger Republic borders


