

News at a Glance



2nd Term: Bello won’t take you for granted, APC assures Kogi people Vanguard News - By Omeiza Ajayi As Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State takes the oath of office on Monday for a second term, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the people of the state of the governor’s readiness to meet their aspirations, saying he ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



