

News at a Glance



2nd Term: Buhari To Celebrate Anniversary In ‘Low-Ley’– Presidency Reveals Naija News - Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has disclosed in a post on his social media account that the All Progressive Congress, APC led government will celebrate its second term anniversary on a ‘low key’.



News Credibility Score: 21%



