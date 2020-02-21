Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2years Captivity: Leah Sharibu’s Mother, Others Protest In UK
News photo The Herald  - Leah Sharibu’s mother, Rebecca Sharibu, has joined a group of Nigerians in the United Kingdom to stage a protest before the Nigerian High Commission.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

CAN Yobe state stage protest to mark 2nd year anniversary of Leah Sharibu Linda Ikeji Blog:
To mark the 2nd year anniversary of the abduction of the Dapchi school girls, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yobe State chapter, today Wednesday February 19th, staged a solidarity walk in the state, praying for peace to return to the ...
The Guardian:
The mother of the abducted Nigerian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu Thursday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London. Rebecca Sharibu is in London to mark the second anniversary of her daughter's abduction by a faction of Boko Haram. "We ...
Premium Times:
The Christian community also sent a message of hope to Leah and all those in captivity including Muslims.
Naija Loaded:
Rebecca Sharibu and Mervyn Thomas, founder of Christian Solidarity Worldwide at the two years anniversary of Dapchi girls abduction in London yesterday.  Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu, one...
Olisa TV:
Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu, one of the abducted students of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on Wednesday pleaded with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to help rescue her daughter from the clutches ...
The Eagle Online:
The chanced meeting was on February 17, 2020
Nigerian Eye:
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday held a church service and a peaceful march to mark the second year of Miss Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram captivity.In Abuja, CAN President Rev. Samson Ayokunle and the Senior Pastor, Dunamis ...
Do whatever you can to get my daughter- Leah’s mother begs British PM The News Guru:
Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu, kidnapped by Boko Haram, yesterday pleaded with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to help rescue her daughter from the holds of Islamic insurgents.
City People Magazine:
CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday held a church service and a peaceful march to mark the second year of Miss Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram captivity.
Leah’s Mother Begs British PM To Help Rescue Her Daughter My Celebrity & I:
MOTHER of Leah Sharibu, kidnapped by Boko Haram, Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, yesterday pleaded with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson,...
Nigeria Tunes:
Guardian NG The mother of the abducted Nigerian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu Thursday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London. Rebecca Sharibu is in London to mark the second anniversary of her daughter’s abduction by a faction of Boko ...
REDigion:
Mother of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl kidnapped by Boko Haram and yet to be released, has pleaded with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to help rescue her daughter from the clutches of the


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy reveals what Pop Smoke told him about Nigeria before he died - Kemi Filani Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian govt appeals to U.S over visa ban - See Naija, 2 hours ago
3 Zamfara: Supreme Court adjourns APC’s judgment review application till March 2 - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
4 Service Chiefs are very dispensable - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Customs plan to shut supermarkets selling foreign rice - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
6 Lagos Assembly backs Amotekun, set for public hearing Monday - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Supreme court adjourns Imo governorship case till March 2 - Oak TV, 3 hours ago
8 Burna Boy stole a lot of Fela's song - Eedris Abdulkareem (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Russia is looking to sabotage US elections and help Trump win in 2020- Election security officiasl tell US lawmakers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 EFCC staff jailed for stealing exhibits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info