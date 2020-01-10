

News at a Glance



3 Missing after Collision between Tanker and Fishing Vessel Maritime First Newspaper - …As Insurance Rates Set to Surge amid Heightened Tensions in the Middle East Three sailors are reported to be missing following a collision between a Russian-flagged tanker Glard 2 and a Turkish-flagged fishing vessel Dursun Ali Coskun early Friday ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



