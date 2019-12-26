Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


3 arraigned for attacking policemen
PM News  - The Police on Friday, arraigned three applicants, Jerry Haruna, Jeremiah James and Pam James, in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly attacking a police patrol team.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 17 Things To Watch Out For This DETTY December By Joro Olumofin - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 India Restricts Internet Connection As Protesters Keep Up Pressure - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
3 Religious intolerance: Fani-Kayode sends message to Sultan of Sokoto - See Naija, 2 hours ago
4 Obaseki, INEC Differ On Edo Assembly Elections - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
5 Abe Says ‘We Want APC That will Bring Rivers People Together’ - Metro Watch, 3 hours ago
6 Buhari Felicitates With Social Activist, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, At 55 - Yes International! Magazine, 3 hours ago
7 How A Powerful U.S Official Brokered Deal To Free Dasuki And Sowore - Tori News, 3 hours ago
8 Rodrigo Duterte bans two US senators from entering Philippines - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Ebonyi governor orders closure of hospital over Lassa-fever outbreak - Today, 3 hours ago
10 Offset And I Finally Bought Our Dream House After 2 Years – Cardi B - The Info Stride, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info