3 arraigned over alleged murder of 74-yr-old woman
News photo The Guardian  - Three men were on Monday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged murder of a 74-year-old woman.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


The Police Command in Ekiti State said it arrested three men over the alleged murder of a 74-year-old woman. The defendants – Alex Peter, 25; Adeniyi Tosin, 25; and Adelola...
Murder Three men were on Monday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged murder of a 74-year-old woman.
The defendants: Alex Peter, 25; Adeniyi Tosin, 25; and Adelola Adedapo, 23, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to murder and murder.
11 Nigerians have been arraigned in a US court for their alleged role in a large-scale conspiracy to commit $6m bank fraud in southern New Jersey…
EKITI, Nigeria – The police on Monday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Ogunleye Olarewaju, at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged robbery. The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of robbery. The prosecutor, Insp.


