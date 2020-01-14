

News at a Glance



3 remanded over murder of 7-yr-old boy in Ogun NNN - An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ake on Tuesday remanded three men in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy, Musa Abdulmalik The defendants, Faruq Sheiidu,34; Nurah Habbib, 26; and Mohammed Bello,42, whose ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



