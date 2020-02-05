

30-year-old bus conductor remanded in prison for raping 59-year-old woman Linda Ikeji Blog - Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Tuesday February 4, remanded a 30-year-old bus conductor in prison for allegedly raping a 59-year-old woman during a robbery operation in which he stole her jewelries and other properties.



