Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


32 doctors now have Coronavirus in Kano – Nigerian Doctor cries out
Naija Log  - A popular U.K. based Nigerian doctor identified as Olufunmilayo has lamented over the rate at which health workers in Kano get infected

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 2 Ex-US Soldiers Attempt To Assasinate Venezuelan President With 300 Hungry Men - Naija Choice, 4 hours ago
2 Mother Of 6 Who Slapped Policeman 13 Times Arrested In Oyo - Naija Choice, 4 hours ago
3 Sinach tops Billboard USA for Christian song - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
4 Barcelona Players and coaches set to undergo Covid-19 tests ahead of return to training - Koko Level's Blog, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigerians Are The Most Indisciplined People On Earth – Itse Sagay - Nigeria Breaking News, 4 hours ago
6 How returned $311m Abacha loot‘ll be spent — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
7 72-year-man jailed for insulting Buhari after bandits killed family members - Velox News, 4 hours ago
8 Igbo Presidency: We didn’t appoint Gowon to negotiate on our behalf — Ohanaeze - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 Almajiri: Gov. Wike accuses Buhari govt of double standard - Velox News, 4 hours ago
10 Adele looks unrecognisable in incredible new pics, tells fans to stay safe - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info