News at a Glance



35-years after, Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live', and gives the show its best TV rating since May 2017 Linda Ikeji Blog - Its been 35 long years and the legendary Eddie Murphy finally made a return to Saturday Night Live (the TV show that made him famous at just 19 years old) Eddie returned as a special guest host and brought back some of his most memorable characters.



News Credibility Score: 95%