

News at a Glance



360Hawt: Fawazzy – Karashika 360Nobs.com - Fawazzy is back with a new single which serves as a follow up to his recently featured released hit single titled “Vow” by Skeeny. “Vow” serves as another love-massive energy and vibe single which Fawazzy and Skeeny delivered well on.



News Credibility Score: 41%



