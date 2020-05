News at a Glance



38 Staff Members of a Company in Ibadan Test Positive for COVID-19 Yawnaija - 38 members of staff of a company in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have tested positive for (COVID-19). Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this on Saturday, May 16, 2020, that 30 staff members from the organisation tested positive.



