Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


39m jobs may go, says Osinbajo panel
Gistvile  - From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja About 39.4 million Nigerians may be left without jobs by…

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


 Similar News

Over 39 million Nigerians Will Be Jobless, Others Will Become Extreme Poor Because Of Coronavirus – Osinbajo Uju Edochie's Blog:
Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed that a staggering 39.4 million people may lose their jobs in Nigeria by the end of 2020, if the government“fails to take prompt preemptive measures.”The Vice President spoke on Thursday as he presented ...


   More Picks
1 EFCC didn’t recover N7.9 billion from me – Okorocha - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Democracy Day: Sanwo-Olu lists steps to achieve ‘Greater Lagos’ - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu to commission blocks of 113 classrooms in Lagos - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Thunder kills 18 suspected kidnappers while sharing ransom in Adamawa - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 IPPIS: Bayero University terminates appointment of lecturers on contract - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
7 Yul Edochie replies after Reno Omokri blamed Nollywood for misrepresenting Nigeria - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
8 Kaduna Deputy Speaker impeached - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Thunder Kills 18 Kidnappers While Sharing Ransom In Adamawa - Gistvic, 2 hours ago
10 Okorocha reacts to EFCC claim N7.9bn was recovered from him - Ripples, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info