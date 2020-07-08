Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
3rd Mainland Bridge To Be Shut On July 24 For 6 Months
The Trent
- Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state will be closed for a period of six months to undergo repairs. the Federal Ministry of Works has said.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : The Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for repair works, Olukayode Popoola, the federal controller of works in Lagos, has said.
Naija Loaded:
The Federal Government is set to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24. This was confirmed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos,...
Bella Naija:
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Consultations are ongoing for the next phase of repair works to begin on the 11.8km ...
Reporters Wall:
The Federal Ministry of Works says it will be closing the ever-busy 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months beginning from July More
Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya The federal government has revealed plans to shut the Third Mainland Bridge.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1The Federal Government is set to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24. This was confirmed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola. According to him, consultations ...
The Street Journal:
The Federal Ministry of Works has revealed that it will be closing the third mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months effective July 24.
News Break:
The federal government has said the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for six months, beginning from July 24.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Federal Ministry of Works has announced that it will be closing the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months beginning from July 24 for some major repairs on the bridge.
Oyo Gist:
The Lagos State Federal Controller of Works has confirmed that the Third Mainland Bridge would be undergoing repairs that'll necessitate it's shut down for six months, OYOGist.com has confirmed.
ODU News:
The third mainland bridge may be temporarily closed for up to six months as the Federal Government disclosed plans for another phase of repair works on the bridge. Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, made this known on Monday.
The Genius Media:
The Federal Government is set to shut the 3rd Mainland Bridge for 6 Months starting from Friday, July 24.
NPO Reports:
FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge July 24
GL Trends:
3rd mainland bridge to be for six months as from July 24, says FG 3rd mainland bridge to be for six months as from July 24, says FG The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to shut down the Third Mainland Bridge for maintenance work from ...
Benco News:
The Federal Government has announced that Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for six months...
Ogbonge News:
Third Mainland Bridge, LagosReports reaching OGBONGE NEWS has it that Federal Government is of Nigeria is about to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months.The Lagos Bridge will reportedly be shut starting from Friday, July 24 for repair works.
GQ Buzz:
The federal government has released a date set aside for the shutting of Third Mainland Bridge. The Federal Government has said it will shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24.
Nigeria Newspaper:
FG to close 3rd mainland bridge for six months
1st for Credible News:
The Federal Government has announced plans to shut down the Third Mainland Bridge for maintenance work from July 24, 2020. This was disclosed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola. In the conversation, Popoola said that ...
Fresh News:
By: Ilobun Donald The Federal Government is set to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24. This was confirmed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola. According to him, consultations are ...
Mojidelano:
Federal Ministry of Works has announced plans to shut the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months, starting from July 24. This was confirmed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola on Monday July 6.
Ono Bello:
The Federal Government has announced the shut down of the popular Third Mainland Bridge located in Lagos State for six months starting from Friday, July 24.
Gistvic:
Third Mainland bridge is going to be shutdown for the period of six months by the Federal government. This was revealed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola today 6th of july, 2020.
Gistvile:
The Federal Ministry of Works says it will be closing the ever-busy 3rd mainland bridge…
