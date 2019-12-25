Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

3rd term agenda: Falana recycling fake news, Presidency alleges
News photo People's Daily  - By Lawrence Olaoye The Presidency has accused a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, of recycling the officially debunked rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari was nursing the ambition of running for the President after 2023.

Garba Shehu blasts Femi Falana, says he is seeking personal media attention Daily Times:
Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has blasted human rights lawyer Femi Falana, saying that ‘he has boarded the free-publicity train, full of those seeking personal media attention in claiming the president is planning a third term in office, Garba ...
Garba Shehu Blasts Femi Falana, Says His Unsuccessful Lawyer Mandy News:
The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Muhammadu Buhari, the Executive president of Nigeria, Malam Garba Shehu has blasted the Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana over Buhari 3rd term comments.
The Guardian:
The presidency has for the umpteenth time debunked insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari was nursing a third term in office at the expiration of his current tenure in 2023.
President Buhari Replies Falana On ‘Third Term Agenda’, Amending Constitution Naija Loaded:
President Muhammdu Buhari has reacted to a statement by legal luminary, Femi Falana alleging that there was a third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement made available...
Daily Nigerian:
The presidency has described the Human Rights lawyer Femi Falana’s claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a third term in office as a plot to seek free publicity and media attention.
News Wire NGR:
President Muhammadu Buhari Monday night accused human right activist, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, of seeking free publicity by alleging that he (Buhari) is planning to seek the third term.
Naija News:
Femi Falana, human rights lawyer has been described as a “formerly unsuccessful opposition candidate for governor of Ekiti state”. This was stated by Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, In a statement issued yesterday.
Presidency knocks Femi Falana, insists Buhari not seeking third term 1st for Credible News:
The Presidency has once again poured cold water on claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is eyeing a third term; even as it chided renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana for making the allegations.
The New Diplomat:
Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has described Femi Falana, human rights lawyer as a “formerly unsuccessful opposition candidate for governor of Ekiti state”.
Tori News:
The Presidency stressed that Buhari is a democrat and will under no circumstance seek to amend the Constitution.


