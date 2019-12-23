

News at a Glance



4 days in Nigeria & I have already been profiled as a criminal - Washington DC Police officer laments Absolute Hearts - A Washington DC police officer, who visited Nigeria for the holidays, has revealed that he was profiled as a criminal by the Nigerian police because he had his hair in braids.@wearethe2030 shared a photo of himself and wrote: "4 days in Nigeria & I ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



