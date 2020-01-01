Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
40 shops razed in Lagos market fire
People's Daily
- A section of the popular cattle market also known as ‘Kara’ close to the Berger Garage along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Some part of the popular cattle market at Kara along LagosIbadan express way is currently on fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, as many shops and cars are affected.
NNN:
NNN.COM.NG : A section of the popular cattle market also known as ‘Kara’ close to the Berger Garage along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning.
Ripples Nigeria:
The Kara cattle Market along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway was on Tuesday engulfed by fire.
Pulse Nigeria:
The fire incident has led to traffic on the LagosIbadan Expressway.
The Will:
CO, December 31, (THEWILL) – Fire has engulfed some parts of the popular Kara cattle market along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but traffic is building up on the expressway as a result of the incident.
TV360 Nigeria:
Video: Fire engulfs part of Kara cattle market
News Break:
Pandemonium erupted on Tuesday after an early morning fire burnt some parts of the popular Kara Cattle Market located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Although no causalities were recorded, was learnt that some stalls, goods and a vehicle were burnt ...
Naija News:
The Kara market located along the Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been razed by fire. According to some of the traders, the incident was as a result of a generator explosion.
Concise News:
A part of the Kara Market along LagosIbadan Expressway has been engulfed by fire on Tuesday which is the New Year eve, Concise News reports.
I Don Sabi:
Information reaching indicates that some part of the popular cattle market at Kara along LagosIbadan expressway is currently on fire.
Aledeh:
Men of the fire service quenching the inferno (Photo Credit: Channels TV)
Global Village Extra:
End Of Year Tragedy! Fire Engulfs Jos Market, Destroys 14 Shops Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA (GVE) — BARELY few hours into the new year, a part of the Katako Market in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria has...
MetroStar Nigeria:
Firemen battled a huge blaze as the popular Kara Market at Berger on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway went up in flames on New Year’s Eve. The fire was caused by a generator explosion, leading to the destruction of goods, a vehicle and shops.
Core TV News:
Fire has engulfed some parts 0f the popular Kara cattle market along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, traffic is building up on the expressway as a result of the incident.
