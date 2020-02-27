

News at a Glance



41 APC chieftains defect to PDP The News Guru - A total of 41 All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains from Talata-Mafara local government area of Zamfara state on Thursday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Talata-Mafara is the local ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



