‘41% showed key COVID-19 symptom’ — new survey sheds light on Kano deaths Nigerian Eye - The male gender has accounted for 91 percent of mysterious deaths in Kano, a new survey has revealed. According to the survey-based report, 41.3 percent of those involved had a fever — one of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



