News at a Glance



42,000 people live with HIV in Oyo —NACA boss Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online 42,000 people live with HIV in Oyo —NACA boss Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Gambo Gumel Aliyu, says 42,000 people live with HIV in Oyo, even as he promised economic empowerment for at least 3,000 indigent ...



News Credibility Score: 95%