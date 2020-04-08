Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


4,330 lives lost to rising violent killings in Nigeria in 15 months
Global Upfront  - Fix May 28 as National Day of Mourning and Remembrance (NDOM) A total of 4,330 lives has been lost in Nigeria between last year (2019) and the first quarter of this year (2020), Executive Director of Global Rights, Mrs Abiodun Bayewu has said.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 FG lauds Uzodimma on Fight against COVID-19 - 247 U Reports, 5 hours ago
2 Netflix Rolls Out Tools to Give More Control to Parents Over Contents their Kids See on the Service - Innovation Village, 5 hours ago
3 ‘You Will All Suffer’ -Burna Boy mocks Nigerians - EE Live, 5 hours ago
4 You need certification to treat Covid-19 patients, FG tells private hospitals - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Infected or not, every part of Nigeria should get FG’s stimulus package —Lawan - Ripples, 5 hours ago
6 #StayingAliveTogether: Here Are 5 Different Ways to Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Wuhan won the fight against COVID-19. Hurray? - YNaija, 5 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigerian govt scolds Wike over arrest of Caverton crew, says he acted beyond his powers - Ripples, 5 hours ago
9 DO YOU AGREE? “Nothing Like COVID-19” Angry Nigerian Lady Placed Curse On Buhari Amidst Stay At Home Period (Watch Video) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
10 Small Doctor Arrested By Police For Attending JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele’s House Party - Too Xclusive, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info