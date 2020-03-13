Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

44-Year-Old Italian Coronavirus Lagos Index Case May Be Released Next Week
CKN Nigeria  - The Federal Government has said that the 44-year-old Italian, who first tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Nigeria, is clinically stable. It added that the medical team in charge would determine his release early next week.The Minister of ...

7 hours ago
1 Saudi Arabia to Suspend all International Flights over Coronavirus - The Herald, 2 hours ago
2 APC crisis: Amaechi, Gov. Obaseki, Peterside, Keyamo, others take final decision on Oshiomhole - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
3 Naira bounces back after days of depreciation - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Adamawa to enlarge isolation centre - Today, 2 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
6 Ali Baba Reacts To Viral Video Of Lady Caught With Another Man In Her “Matrimonial Home” - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 APC settles for Giadom to replace Oshiomhole as National chairman - The Giant, 3 hours ago
8 Immigration opens new recruitment website - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 Trump declares national emergency, warns he may add UK to list of 26 countries banned from traveling to the US - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi arrives Lagos (Photos) - The Herald, 3 hours ago
