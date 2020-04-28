

News at a Glance



45-year-old man commits suicide in Imo (graphic photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - A 45-year-old man, Osita Ezuruike, on Tuesday, committed suicide at Umudafa, Awo Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State. It was gathered that the deceased’s neighbours alerted the police after he found him hanging from the roof of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



