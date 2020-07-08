Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


460 New COVID-19 Cases, 265 Discharged And 15 Deaths On July 8
Naija Loaded  - 460 new cases of #COVID19 Nigeria. Lagos-150 Rivers-49 Oyo-43 Delta-38 FCT-26 Anambra-20 Kano-20 Plateau-18 Edo-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Osun-12 Kwara-10 Borno-8 Ogun-7 Kaduna-6 Imo-4 Bauchi-3 Gombe-3 Niger-2 Adamawa-1 Highlights On the...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Second UN Security Council resolution on Syrian aid fails - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 SAD! 20-Year-Old Girl Raped And Killed In Illorin (Disturbing Photos) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 460 New COVID-19 Cases, 265 Discharged And 15 Deaths On July 8 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 Overland Airways to resume flight operations July 15 - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 WOW VIDEO: Popular Socialite, Omohtee Opens Up Over Her Experience On Botched Cosmetic Surgery - Salone, 1 hour ago
6 FG’s airports concession plan and matters arising - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 COVID-19 Global Update: Death Toll reaches 551,181 and more than 12.16m confirmed cases as of 8th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
8 “My family is dead to me” Nigerian boy filmed scattering his parents’ home because his mother refused to meet his demands speaks up (video) - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 460 New Cases confirmed, 684 Deaths and 30249 Total Cases as of 8th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
10 Opinion (09/07/20): Magu And The Abuja Power Game, By Olusegun Adeniyi - Yes International! Magazine, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info