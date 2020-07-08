Naija Loaded - 460 new cases of #COVID19 Nigeria. Lagos-150 Rivers-49 Oyo-43 Delta-38 FCT-26 Anambra-20 Kano-20 Plateau-18 Edo-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Osun-12 Kwara-10 Borno-8 Ogun-7 Kaduna-6 Imo-4 Bauchi-3 Gombe-3 Niger-2 Adamawa-1 Highlights On the...



News Credibility Score: 81%