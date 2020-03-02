Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

473,137 Nigerian youths enrolled into N-Power programme – Minister
Daily Nigerian  - Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, says no fewer than 473,137 Nigerian youths have been enrolled into the National Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government.

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Obasanjo In Closed-door Meeting With Bayelsa Gov - The New Diplomat, 1 hour ago
2 Osun govt scraps uniform policy, retains ‘Opon Imo’ initiative - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Six Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack ―Army - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Bye-Bye Handshakes: How Coronavirus Is Changing Global Habits - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
5 Beijing ordered to slash state media staff in US - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 New cases of coronavirus outside China ‘nine times higher’ – WHO - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 APC candidate on the verge of committing suicide over David Lyon's sack - The Giant, 2 hours ago
8 Israel election: Exit polls give Netanyahu narrow lead - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
9 N-Power: Over 400,000 youth enrolled in social investment programmes – Minister - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
10 Buhari speaks on Kaduna killings - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
