

News at a Glance



4,737 Nigerians Died In Road Accidents In 2019...FRSC CKN Nigeria - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 9, 698 accidents were recorded in 2019 leading to 4, 737 deaths.FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja, the nation’s capital.“Available data ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



