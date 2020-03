News at a Glance



48 Year Old Father Of Six Commits Suicide Over Wife's Infidelity CKN Nigeria - A 48-year-old father of six, Mr Felix Edore, has reportedly committed suicide in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.It was learnt that the man took his life after finding out that his wife of over 16 years was allegedly cheating on him.The ...



News Credibility Score: 41%