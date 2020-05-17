Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

5 arrested for beating peacemaker to death in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog  - 5 persons linked to the death of a 25-year-old man, Monsur Kareem, have been arrested by the Ogun state Police. The suspects identified as Toheeb Popoola, Ibrahim Ridwan, Mutiu Tijani, Akeem Ishola and Lawal Afeez were arrested for reportedly beating ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


