1 56 sacked officers of NSCDC were recruited by a syndicate ―Witness - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
2 Portuguese doctors join opposition to euthanasia - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Costa Titch ft. AKA, Riky Rick – Nkalakatha (Remix) - Naija Olofofo, 3 hours ago
4 Nigerian Soldiers Mercilessly Beat Up SARS Operatives In Lagos (Video) - Mandy News, 3 hours ago
5 Obaseki Revokes CofO Of Ibori’s Property - Gist Punch, 3 hours ago
6 Socialites Diane and Sophia Egbueje drag actress Dorcas Fapson; claim she borrowed things from them to show off on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Bayelsa governor appoints SSG, Chief of Staff - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 Israel to build thousands of homes in East Jerusalem – Netanyahu - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 APC urges Supreme Court to reverse sack of David Lyon as winner of Bayelsa governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Maryam Sanda Appeals Death Penalty - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
