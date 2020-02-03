

News at a Glance



’50 Million And Plot Of Land’ – Defectors Did Not Collect Such Money – Imo Speaker Anaedo Online - The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Collins Chiji, has faulted the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party that the lawmakers in the state who defected to the All Progressives Congress from the PDP, Action Alliance and the All ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



