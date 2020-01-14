Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

50 years after, Nigerians remember end of civil war
Pulse Nigeria  - Many from the South-east region of the country were starved to death during the civil war, which lasted between 1967 and 1970.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

BBC Africa:
Fifty years from the end of Nigeria's civil war three people on the losing side reflect on its impact.
PM News:
The Buhari presidency has urged Nigerians to reject division and embrace national unity, according to a statement issued in commemoration of the end of the civil war fought between 1967 and January 1970.
City Voice:
(Communique issued at the end of one-day meeting of SOUTHERN AND MIDDLE BELT LEADERS FORUM (SMBLF) in Abuja on 13th January, 2020) The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF)held a one-day meeting in Abuja on 13th January,2020;48 hours to the ...
Titope Blog:
Gowon speaks on ‘another civil war’ in Nigeria


