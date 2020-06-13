Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


501 news cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 15,682. Death toll now 407
News photo Ripples  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 in 23 states of the federation and Abuja. In its regular update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, the NCDC said eight persons died from COVID-19 on ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info