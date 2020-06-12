Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
Nigerian Tribune
9
The Guardian
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
54-year-old Nigerian woman welcomes her first babies with her husband (video)
Gistvile
- A 54-year-old US-based Nigerian woman identified simply as Bunmi, has welcomed her first babies…
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A 54-year-old US-based Nigerian woman has shown her sincere appreciation to God after she welcomed her first babies after years of childlessness.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog 54-year-old Nigerian woman welcomes her first babies, twin boys (Video) A 54-year-old Nigerian woman has welcomed her first babies a set of twin boys with her husband in the US. Read More >> 54-year-old Nigerian woman ...
Correct Kid:
A 54 -year- old US based Nigerian Woman have welcome twins After years of Childlessnes. The Beautiful new more identified as Bunmi Lawal Olugbodi who could not hide her Excitment as he appreciate God for Blessing her with two babies.
More Picks
1
“Release My Arrested Staffs In Your Custody” – Aisha Buhari Tells IGP Adamu -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
2
Brazil overtakes Britain with second-highest COVID-19 death toll -
NNN,
3 hours ago
3
WHO Recommends Strategies for School Reopening -
Slayminded,
3 hours ago
4
New Japan Pro Wrestling lays out guidelines for wrestlers and fans upon return in July -
Gistvile,
3 hours ago
5
I feel good finding love again — Prophet Abiara -
Gistvile,
3 hours ago
6
Why Oshiomhole wants Obaseki out as Edo gov -Gen. Ishola-Williams -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
7
APC disqualifies Obaseki, 2 others, clears 3 aspirants -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
8
North’ll always determine who becomes Nigeria’s president -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
9
Northern groups reject June 12 as Democracy Day -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
10
Buhari’s June 12 broadcast, a slap on democracy –PDP -
Velox News,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...