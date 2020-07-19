News at a Glance

556 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 36,663; death toll now 789 Ripples - Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 556 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja. It added that 11 people ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



