

News at a Glance



56 sacked officers of NSCDC were recruited by a syndicate ―Witness Vanguard News - A witness, Mr Michael Udeh, Head of Anti-fraud Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alleged that the 56 sacked officers of the corps, were recruited through a “racketeering syndicate” and so they are fake officers.



News Credibility Score: 95%



